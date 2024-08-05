Farmers have just eight weeks remaining to spread slurry this year before the prohibited period for slurry spreading commences on Tuesday, October 1.

There are less than six weeks remaining for farmers to apply chemical fertiliser, with the prohibited period commencing on September 15.

Where farm yard manure (FYM) is being spread, farmers have until the end of October as the prohibited period for spreading FYM commences on November 1. Source: Nitrates Explanatory Handbook for Good Agricultural Practice for the Protection of Waters Regulations 2022

According to the Good Agricultural Practice Regulations Exemption Criteria for the closed period and shallow cultivation document, the minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, in agreement with the minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, can grant an exemption to the closed period for slurry and chemical fertiliser application, if agreed scientific criteria are met.

The period for slurry spreading can be extended from September 30 to October 14 if the following scientific criteria is met:

Exceptional weather conditions leading up to the closed period must be demonstrated;

The Moore Park St Jilles Grass Growth Model (MoST) must demonstrate sufficient growth for nutrient uptake;

No heavy rain is forecast;

Consideration may also be given to the situation pertaining on farms.

The scientific criteria is based on recommendations from the Nitrates Expert Group to the Ministers.

While there are grounds that an extension to the slurry-spreading period can be granted, farmers should aim to have their slurry stores empty in advance of October 1.

Farmers should target their slurry on ground where phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) offtakes have been high such as silage ground and also, ground with low P and K indexes.

Often the fields conveniently located to slurry stores receive slurry applications and it can be beneficial to apply slurry on ground that does not normally receive it, where possible.

The risks involved with agitating and spreading slurry can never be emphasised enough and farmers should remember to think safety at all times when working with slurry.