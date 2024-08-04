Many archaeological finds are made every year during agricultural and other activity, according to the keeper of Irish antiquities at the National Museum of Ireland, Maeve Sikora.

Her comments come following the recent discovery of two 4,000-year-old Bronze Age axe heads on Killucan, Co. Westmeath farmer Thomas Dunne’s silage field.

“In recent years, the National Museum of Ireland received a report of discovery of an early Bronze Age grave and two ceramic vessels dating to around 2000BC in Kilkenny.

“This find was made in the course of landscaping and the building of a shed which would be common types of works on farms.

“The National Museum also frequently receives reports of discovery of polished stone axeheads, which commonly date to the Neolithic period – around 5,000 years ago – when the first farmers worked the land.

“Farmers, in the course of their work with the land, have always been involved in the discovery of artefacts and are a key stakeholder for the National Museum of Ireland,” Sikora said.

“For the most part, members of the public are extremely forthcoming with information about discoveries and make every effort to assist the National Museum in our work to record findspots of all archaeological objects.

“Sometimes, finders are unaware of the significance of their find, but it is our experience that the majority of the public have a genuine interest in our heritage and its protection,” said the keeper of Irish Antiquities at the National Museum.

In the recent Westmeath find, information about the locations where the axe heads were found has been provided and is crucial for understanding their provenance, she said.

“The National Museum of Ireland treats this information confidentially to protect archaeological sites and prevent unauthorised interference.

“We are in contact with the finder and are conducting analyses, including metallurgical analysis called XRF, which will help us to fully understand the objects.

“This will take time, but once complete, we will be able to share further information about the object with the public,” Sikora said.

Archaeological finds

There have been instances of anonymous donations in the past, but this is rare and normally, the NMI has been able to engage straight away with the finders, she said.

“All archaeological objects without a known owner are property of the State, so no fees are payable as such. Under the National Monuments Acts 1930 to 2014, however, rewards may be paid to genuine finders of archaeological objects,” she added.

Rewards are at the discretion of the director of the National Museum of Ireland and decisions around this consider all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the object and the nature of the find, among other factors.

The Irish antiquities keeper added that “unauthorised use of detection devices can cause serious damage to our shared heritage, which belongs to everyone”.

“We would encourage everyone to make themselves aware of the legislation around the use of detection devices. Information is available here, but it is important for the public to note that a licence is required from the minister of housing, local government and heritage in order to search for archaeological objects.

“Landowners should be aware of this in advance of granting permission for access to their lands. Unregulated use of metal detectors is not only illegal, but carries significant risk to our archaeological heritage as they might damage potential finds.

“Our portable heritage belongs to everyone to share and enjoy.”

National Museum of Ireland is always happy to engage with people who think they may have found an archaeological object.

It advises reporting all potential finds to the National Museum of Ireland as soon as possible through [email protected] or 01 6777444.