Teagasc has advised farmers to ensure fodder requirements are in place in the coming weeks ahead of winter this year.

Grass growth levels have been below normal so far in 2024, which has resulted in fodder stocks being behind target on some farms, according to Teagasc.

Data presented to the National Fodder and Food Security committee in early July highlighted that up to 30% of farms had fodder deficits of more than 10% for the coming winter.

This is due to a combination of reasons including reduced silage areas and yields, less opportunity for surplus grazing covers to be cut as silage, and a late spring depleting any carry over of stocks in yards.

Figures from PastureBase Ireland to the end of July show that grass growth continues to track approximately 890kg/ha of grass dry matter (11%) behind the average grass growth to date in the previous five years.

Teagasc advised farmers of the following to ensure necessary fodder requirements:

Do a fodder budget and assess fodder stocks compared to requirements for the winter period;

Take action to fill any feed gap, including sourcing silage or forage crops from other farms;

Seek additional finance early where the need for additional feed purchases will be required;

Maximise grass growth with fertiliser and slurry applications within the allowable N and P limits – Noting that there are no restrictions on potassium (K) and sulphur (S) usage;

Assess the farm’s allowance of nitrogen and phosphorus fertiliser remaining available to apply this year;

Reduce winter feed requirements where possible through extending the grazing rotation and building stocks of grass for Autumn grazing.

Teagasc also advised farmers to take any available opportunities for third cut silage crops, and surplus bales where possible, to build fodder stocks.

For further information or particular advice, Teagasc stated that farmers should contact their advisor or local advisory office.