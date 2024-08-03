A longstanding festival in north Leitrim, Glenfarne Gala, has introduced a new competition for the county’s fittest farmers.

Glenfarne Gala has been running every August bank holiday weekend for over 50 years. Popular activities have included a sports day, cow pat lotto, treasure hunt and pets’ corner.

This year, the organisers are featuring Ireland’s fittest farmers, a fun group competition where groups of four compete in an array of agricultural based activities with a cash prize of €200.

Entrants will show their strength and determination by doing sprints, carrying sandbags and doing balance beams. It is an over-16s event only and the fee is €20 per group.

The organising committee of Glenfarne Gala said it has had an enthusiastic response, with entries coming from near and far. The contest will take place tomorrow (Sunday, August 4) in conjunction with the gala sports day.

Gates will open at 3:00p.m but the competition will not start until 4:30p.m.

Events include a ‘sunrise for STOP’ forest walk; a 5k park run; the Tommy McManus memorial underage football tournament; mass and blessing of graves at St Michael’s Church, and Ruaile Buaile, a five-piece twisted trad band, live on stage, followed by DJ Shorty.

Sunday’s activities include mass and blessing of graves at St. Mary’s Church and blessing of graves at Kilmakerrill cemetery, a sports and cultural day at the GAA pitch.

This will feature the ‘Total Wipeout’ inflatable; bouncy castles and slides; a full athletics programme; pets’ corner with prizes for best dressed dog and best small dog; cow pat lotto; guess the weight of the ewe; turf footing; rope making; sheaf tossing; welly throwing; weight throwing; clothes hanging; wheel changing; penalty shoot out; hang tough; keepie uppies; face painting and refreshments.

Bank holiday Monday (August 5) will see a fishing competition, the Gerard F. McMorrow memorial walk, a duck race and car treasure hunt.

Entries for the fittest farmer competition at Glenfarne Gala will be accepted on the day.