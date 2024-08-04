A group of ultra cyclists will hop on to their saddles next weekend to cover nine peaks across the country whilst raising funds for two charities – Mindspace Mayo and Macra’s mental health initiative, ‘Make the Moove’.

The ‘nine peak challenge’ led by agricultural business owner, Alan Heaney will involve around 500kms of cycling and 75kms of hiking.

The cyclists aim to cover three peaks, in three different provinces, over three days – from Thursday, August 8 until Saturday, August 20.

The event will kick off in Munster with 154kms of cycling and 30kms of climbing, covering: Slievnamon; The Vee; and the Galtee Mór.

Day two of the challenge will be “industry day”, where all agricultural companies are welcome to join the cyclists and network along the way.

The cyclists will cover about 25kms of hiking: Mount Leinster; Brandon Hill; and Slieve Bawn, along with cycling to each peak, with about 150kms of cycling in total.

Day three will be based in Connacht, covering the iconic peaks – Croagh Patrick, Meeelrea and Nephin, which will account for about 20kms of hiking and 200kms of cycling.

The event remains open for all participants to get involved, and while it might seem daunting, Heaney said “if you are farming, then you’re fit enough”.

Heaney said that supporters can do as much or as little as they like, “even if they just want to come and have the tea during a break, that’s enough”.

This year’s ‘nine peaks challenge’ is one of many annual events held by the ultra cyclists, with €275,000 raised in the last six years for 20 different charities.

Heaney said that this year’s theme is: “self-care, promoting physical fitness and mental wellbeing”.

He said that the ultra cycle will be “tough”, and while there has not been much specific training, he said he spends his life “tipping away” at training.

Heaney is the co-founder and owner of Efficient Farm Solutions/Lely Center Mullingar and Efficient Farm Systems.

He is also a part-time farmer in Co. Mayo, with a suckler herd, a few sheep and donkeys.

A typical day for Heaney involves an hour working around the yard in the morning, then heading to Mullingar, Co. Westmeath to the Lely centre for work two to three days a week.

Heaney typically leaves the site at about 5:00pm to head home where he coaches children’s football teams.

He then takes his children to athletics, where he tries to get a run in himself before heading home for final checks in the yard.

His Sunday’s involve a spin with Swinford cycling club, where he said the most important part of the day is the midway stop for a mug of tea – the secret to an ultra cyclist’s diet.

Between working with Lely, farming, coaching children’s sports teams, cycling, and running, Heaney said: “the hardest part is when you stop”.

Heaney spoke about the importance of mental wellbeing and its relationship with exercise.

“If you believe you can finish an ultra event, then you’ll finish. But if some people think they won’t finish, then of course they won’t finish,” Heaney said.

So far, the cyclists have raised over €2,000 for both mental health charities, with the online portal for donations on ‘idonate’ still open, where supporters can show their appreciation.