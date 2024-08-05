A Co. Galway sheep farmer has got on his bike for a ‘Cycle of Life’ with a dialysis machine in tow to raise awareness and funds for the Irish Kidney Association.

Peter Conboy from Ballygar, Co. Galway, embarked on a five-day 240km distance charity Cycle of Life across the country, starting from Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin, where his wife was a patient more than two decades ago.

His journey will end at the national commemorative garden for organ donors in Salthill, Galway. Unlike other long-distance charity cycles, the Galway native will tow a dialysis machine, supplied by B. Braun, symbolising the journey of patients on dialysis towards the hope of a life-saving transplant.

This extraordinary endeavour aims to raise awareness and funds through Peter’s iDonate Cycle of Life, for the IKA and spark conversations about the critical importance of organ donation.

Peter’s route has taken him east to west along the banks of the Royal Canal, Grand Canal, and the midlands greenway and from Athlone onwards along primary and secondary roads towards his final destination, the Circle of Life national commemorative garden for organ donors in Salthill, Galway which he expects to reach around midday.

Along the way, he has been stopping off in the towns of Maynooth, Mullingar, Athlone, Ballinasloe, and Loughrea to rally support for his cause before the final leg of his journey, from Loughrea to Galway, on Sunday, August 4.

The poignant destination at the Circle of Life Garden highlights the significance of his mission, especially considering his personal connection to the cause.

Peter’s commitment to this cause stems from the past experience of chronic kidney disease by his wife Liz (Elizabeth) Ferry, a native of Falcarragh, in Donegal.

Diagnosed at 13, she became a patient at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, and she endured peritoneal dialysis at home for six nights a week, for 11 hours at a time, until a donor kidney became available less than a year later.

She underwent her life-changing kidney transplant at Beaumont Hospital in May 2002.

Peter’s arrival at the symbolic garden in Salthill is his way of honouring the family of Liz’s donor, who made the decision to donate their loved one’s organs 22 years ago, granting Liz a successful kidney transplant.

“This was the first chapter in a new life for Liz, enabling her to complete her college degree, travel the world, marry me, and enjoy life to the full.

“None of this would have been possible without the selfless decision made by her donor’s family. We are eternally grateful,” Peter said.

Despite not being a seasoned long-distance cyclist and balancing a full-time job with Irish Water and sheep farming duties, Peter is determined to complete the 240km, five-day journey. Speed isn’t the goal, he said.

The importance lies in being visible and raising awareness throughout his journey and meeting people en route and in some towns along the way.

The final leg coincides with the last day of the week-long Galway Races, drawing a powerful comparison between the speed of racing horses and Peter’s slower journey powered by sheer determination and a meaningful cause.

There is expected to be a lively welcoming party to celebrate the completion of his challenge in Salthill including family, friends, supporters, and IKA Galway branch volunteers as well as Martina Goggin, who along with her husband Denis, was the brainchild for the creation of the Circle of Life commemorative garden.

Cycling with Peter on the last stretch from Oranmore will be Eoin Ryan, whose wife Michelle Geraghty is also a kidney transplant recipient, living in Salthill.

“As a young teenager, facing an uncertain future with chronic renal disease was incredibly tough. My confidence was shaken, and I often wondered what my future would hold.

“The gift of a donor’s kidney gave me a future that most people take for granted. It allowed me to meet the love of my life and share a wonderful life with Peter,” Liz said.

Peter said that he would love for people to come out to meet him in the towns he stops in along the way, or give him a wave if they see him.

“Most of all, I hope I will remind people to support the work of the Irish Kidney Association and also to share their wishes about organ donation. I encourage everyone to carry a donor card, note their consent on their driving license with code 115, or set up the organ donor app on their phone.”

Managing director at B. Braun, Liam Ferguson, said that B. Braun was delighted to provide Peter with a decommissioned dialysis device to accompany him on his epic cycle from Dublin to Galway.

“It is a creative way to raise valuable funds and awareness for an outstanding charity. With three community-based renal care centres across Ireland, we know first-hand that life-sustaining dialysis treatment is a journey in itself for both patients and their families,” he said.

Regular updates on Peter’s progress are posted on his dedicated social media pages, Facebook @CycleofLife and Instagram @cycleoflife24, allowing supporters to follow his journey and meet him along the way to cheer him on.

There is the option to make a donation along the way by tapping a QR code.

Peter is fundraising for the IKA to support the registered charity’s work in providing crucial assistance to patients and families affected by end-stage kidney disease.

The charity also promotes the organ donor card and the importance of organ donation.