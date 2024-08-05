A total of 946 drivers have been detected speeding across the country as part of the August Bank Holiday Weekend Roads Policing Operation.

Gardaí detected 160 of those speeding incidents within the last 24 hours.

One road user was detected in the Seapoint Promenade area of Co. Galway travelling 105km/h in a 50km/h zone.

In addition to this, in the past 24 hours, a driver on the North Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth, was detected driving 91km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Another driver on the South Ring Road in Co. Cork was detected driving 134km/h in a 100km/h zone, and a driver on the M7 in Ladytown, Naas, Co. Kildare, was detected driving 147km/h in a 120km/h zone.

There have been 127 arrests for people suspected of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, including 46 between 7:00a.m on Sunday, August 4 and 7:00a.m on Monday, August 5.

There was one further fatal road traffic collision in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to two throughout the course of the policing operation.

This brings the figure for people who have died on Irish roads so far this year to 115, an increase of 12 on 2023 figures.

Speaking this morning, inspector Peter Gilsenan said: “While we have seen generally good levels of compliance at garda checkpoints across the country, we have still detected people driving at unacceptable speeds and partaking in extremely dangerous driving behaviour such as drug and drink driving.

“Whether there is a road safety operation in place or not, our message never changes – for the sake of yourselves and all road users, please slow down and drive safely. Do not use your phone when driving and never drive under the influence of an intoxicant.”

The roads policing operation has been in place since 7:00a.m on Thursday (August 1) and will continue through today (Monday, August 5).