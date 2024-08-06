This year’s Diageo Baileys Champion Cow will be judged by Markus Mock, who will arrive in the country later this month from Germany.

The competition, which will take place at the Virgina Show on August 21, is open to members of both the Irish Holstein Friesian Association and Holstein NI.

This will be the first time in the 41-year history of the show that a German judge has performed the task, with it also being Mock’s first time judging a livestock event in Ireland.

However, Mock has travelled throughout Europe to judge at many events.

On what he will be looking out for, Mock said: “I don’t think too much about the cows before I see them. I like the deep quality of a modern Holstein Friesian and I am sure to meet many at the Virginia Show.” 2023 Diageo Baileys Cow competition. Image source: Diageo

Mock’s farm is situated right beside Lake Constance in the southernmost part of Germany and very close to Austria and Switzerland. He runs a family farm of 135 cows and 200 head of young stock.

The herd of Mox Holsteins already has 100 EX cows to its name and three German national champions.

Markus has also diversified the farm business to offer holiday apartments for families wanting to enjoy the renowned beauty of the surrounding area.

Diageo Baileys Champion

The competition’s top category, Diageo Baileys Champion, comes with a €3,000 cash prize.

Last year’s winning cow was from the Co. Armagh herd, Annaghmore Holsteins, situated just outside Portadown and owned by Clive and Joel Richardson.

The top prize is followed by awards of €1,500 and €800 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention.

Awards will be presented across several categories, including Junior Cows in their second lactation. The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €1,550 in total.

The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,550 with 1st place worth €750.

Breeders are encouraged to submit their entries for the baileys cow competition online up until the deadline of August 12.