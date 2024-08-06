Ifac, which provides farming, food and agribusiness specialist professional services, has today (Tuesday, July 6) announced the acquisition of Dublin-based MCC Accountants & Financial Advisors Ltd.

MCC’s team of accountants, auditors, taxation and business advisors provide compliance, business advisory and corporate finance services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a specific focus on the pharmacy and retail sectors.

The firm will now operate under the Ifac name, which will be effective immediately.

Ifac

Ifac, which was established in 1975, has a nationwide network of over 30 locations around the country with 500 people serving 22,000 clients.

In a statement, the company said that the acquisition of MCC Accountants will enhances its services including corporate recovery, forensic accounting, and corporate finance, through specialists Friel Stafford.

John Donoghue, the chief executive of Ifac, said that this latest acquisition is part of the group’s “continuing growth strategy to deepen our expertise and services to all our clients”.

“The addition of MCC Accountants’ corporate finance skills and particular expertise in the pharmacy and retail sectors adds great value to Ifac and our growing SME business offering and to our clients, who will reap the benefits of our combined expertise, foresight, and the ability to identify growth opportunities for their businesses,” he said.

Yvonne McCormack, director of MCC Accountants and Financial Advisors Ltd, added: “This is a great move for us”.

Ifac specialises in tax advisory, accountancy, pension planning, succession planning, wealth management and a myriad of other financial services, helping clients to build profitable and sustainable businesses.