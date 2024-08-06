A new £450,000 initiative has been launched in a bid to explore solutions to tackle the ongoing issue of blue-green algae in Lough Neagh.

Northern Ireland Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir said that the research initiative is being developed to treat and reduce the algae blooms without impacting the natural environment of Lough Neagh and associated waterways.

Last year, blooms of blue-green algae covered large portions of the lake during the summer and also impacted other water courses. The algae has reappeared this year.

According to the Lough Neagh report, the factors that resulted in the spread of blue-green algae in freshwater lake in 2023 were:

Pollution (excess phosphorus and nitrogen) entering waterways from agriculture, wastewater treatment works, domestic systems and industry;

Climate change resulting in record high water temperature;

Zebra mussels, an invasive species known to disrupt ecosystems by impacting water clarity.

Lough Neagh is the largest lake on the island of Ireland and in the UK, it is around 19 miles long and 9 miles wide.

Lough Neagh

Minister Muir said that the Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) will have two phases.

During the first phase, which has a total funding package of £450,000, five applicants will be selected to develop proof of concepts.

Following this, up to three concepts will be selected to proceed to phase two and will be developed as potential pilot solutions.

Officially launching phase one of the SBRI, Minister Muir said:

“We all have a responsibility to work collectively to deliver sustainable solutions to address the issues facing Lough Neagh and to return it to its rightful state as an ecological jewel at the heart of Northern Ireland.

“I understand that this SBRI initiative will not fully address the blue-green algae problems, however it will contribute, along with the other actions contained in the Lough Neagh report, to help deliver my vision to have a healthy, resilient environment with high water quality status and environment standards thereby contributing to the health and wellbeing of our citizens,” he said.

Minister Muir said that the research may also provide solutions that can be applied to any area which has been affected by the emergence of blue-green algae.

Initiative

Within the initiative there is scope for physical, chemical or biological, or a combination of solutions.

Minister Muir stressed that whatever solution is developed it must not contribute to further environmental degradation and must also comply with legislation and environmental designations.

The application window for phase one is open for six weeks, with the deadline at 3:00p.m on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Minister Muir said that it is anticipated that phase one will run through to March 2025 with a potential call for a phase two applications commencing summer 2025.