This week’s factory quotes sees most processors start the short post bank holiday week off at the same beef price levels as last week.

There had been some talk last week that there would be a 5c/kg cut to beef prices for this week but so far, this has failed to materialise.

The four-day week as a result of the August bank holiday Monday will reduce pressure on procurement staff to fill kill sheets this week.

Despite this, it appears supplies of finished cattle are not overly plentiful and reduced price quotes are failing to garner any level of interest from farmers with finished cattle to sell.

Price quotes are up to 35c/kg above the same time last year and with weekly kill numbers expected to be below last year’s levels and good market demand for beef, there is some level of optimism for the beef trade going into the back end of the year.

Factory quotes: Steers and heifers

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €4.95-5.00/kg on the grid again this week with up to €5.10/kg available at some outlets for certain steers, with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Heifers are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg on the grid in general this week with €5.15/kg available from at least one Co. Donegal-based outlet for eligible heifers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Some outlets had been expecting prices to move bac to €4.90 and €4.95/kg on the grid for steers and heifers respectively this week, but with only three more kill days remaining this week, it is unlikely the lower price rates will set in this week.

Cows

Fleshed P grade cows are being quoted at €4.20-€4.30/kg in general being quoted again this week.

The average price paid for P=3= cows in the week ending Sunday, July 28, was €4.25/kg with tops of €4.48/kg paid. The rate of price cuts to cows appears to have levelled off into the end of July.

The graph below shows how the average price paid for P=3= cows over the past 12 weeks:

O grade cows are being quoted at €4.30-4.40/kg in general this week but prices are varying depending on carcass weights, fat scores and regular suppliers are managing to strike deals for numbers of cows.

R grade cows are being quoted at €4.50-4.60 and U grade cows are being quoted at €4.55-4.70/kg with up to €4.90/kg being quoted for good, U-grade cows at the higher-end of the price scale.

There is some expectation from processors that cow supplies will reduce over the coming weeks as cow kill figures have remained higher than forecasted to date this year.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.20-5.30 for U grades with prices ranging from €5.10-5.20/kg for R grades, at the stronger end of the price scale.

O grade bulls are €4.95-5.10/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €4.80-4.90/kg

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.95-€5.00/kg on the grid.