Most parts of the country will be affected by wind warnings today (Sunday, December 10), as Storm Fergus approaches this afternoon, Met Éireann has said.

Very strong onshore winds coupled with high waves and high tides may lead to localised flooding and wave overtopping in Co. Clare, Galway and Mayo.

The Status Orange wind warning for these three counties will come into effect at 3:00p.m today and will remain in place until 8:00p.m.

Storm Fergus will generate very strong and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly, with two Status Yellow wind warnings to affect most counties.

Advertisement

Wave overtopping, difficult travelling conditions, and the risk of debris and loose objects being displaced may occur in Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Mayo between 1:00p.m and 9:00p.m.

Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Leitrim, Roscommon, and Sligo will also be affected by a Status Yellow wind warning.

The national forecaster warns of difficult travelling conditions and the risk of debris and loose objects being displaced in these counties between 6:00p.m and midnight.

Storm Fergus

Wet and breezy weather will extend to all areas this morning, with a temporary clearance following, according to the national forecaster.

Advertisement

Further outbreaks of rain, possibly thundery, will extend from the west into the afternoon and evening, turning very windy from the west in the afternoon as Storm Fergus approaches.

Winds will be particularly strong in the west with some severe or damaging gusts, bringing localised coastal flooding with highest temperature of 8° to 12°.

Tonight will be windy for a time with rain clearing eastwards, turning cool in moderating westerly winds at 2° to 5° with a touch of frost possible for a time later under clearing skies.

Tomorrow (Monday, December 11), will start mostly dry with spells of sunshine. However, scattered outbreaks of rain will move from the west.

Scattered showers will gradually extend to other areas towards the evening or early nightfall. Highest temperatures will range between 7° to 11° in a moderate south to southeast breeze.