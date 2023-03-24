Two counties on the west coast are currently under a Status Yellow warning for wind, as Met Éireann forecasts a mixed weekend.

The warning affects counties Clare and Galway. It came into effect at 5:00a.m this morning (Friday, March 24) and will remain in place for 12 hours, expiring at 5:00p.m this evening.

These counties will see strong and gusty southwest to west winds today, leading to some coastal flooding.

Today will be windy generally, with strong and gusty southwest to west wind. There will be very strong winds in the west and southwest with gales on coasts. Some coastal flooding is likely around high tides.

Advertisement

Widespread heavy showers through the day will merge to longer spells of rain at times, with brief brighter periods. There will be a chance of hail or lightning in heavy downpours. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 12°.

Strong westerly winds will gradually ease moderate to fresh overnight. Showers will become less frequent with long clear spells developing overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 7°.

Tomorrow (Saturday, March 25) will bring hazy spells of sunshine along with scattered showers. It will be cloudier in the south with a chance of rain moving into the southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures should be 10° to 13°. Moderate westerly breezes will ease light in the afternoon.

Rain is likely to affect southern coastal counties tomorrow night. Elsewhere, there will be isolated showers and many places will be dry under broken cloud.

Advertisement

Light easterly winds will turn northerly by morning, with fresher winds towards the east and south coast. It will be a chilly night, with lows of 2° to 5°.

Sunday (March 26) will see scattered showers with some sunny spells in a mostly light northerly breeze. Highs will range from 7° in Ulster up to 13° in Munster.

Lingering showers will die out early on Sunday night, becoming largely dry and clear, with very light winds. It will turn cold and frosty where skies remain clear, with lows of 0° to -3°. Some ice patches are possible.

Monday (March 27) will be a mostly dry day. It will start cold, with frost and ice clearing in sunshine. It will turn cloudier during the day with possible isolated showers.

Afternoon highs on Monday will reach around 9° to 12° for most areas, with light to moderate southerly winds.