Wicklow farm walk to focus on agroforestry and organics

Farmers are being invited to attended a guided farm walk in Co. Wicklow tomorrow (Wednesday, January 14) focused on agroforestry and organics.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) and Forestry Services Ltd are hosting the event on the farm of John Mallick in Tinahely.

John has been an organic farmer since 2011 and runs a successful suckler and sheep enterprise.

Organisers said the walk will give farmers a chance to see agroforestry working on a real farm.

Those in attendance will hear how the practice can help improve land, support biodiversity, and provide an additional income stream, particularly when combined with the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

Land under agroforestry also remains eligible for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), with establishment grants and annual premiums available.

Julian Pawlowski, organic specialist, will also attend the walk as a guest speaker.

Agroforestry

The walk, supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), will start at 10:30a.m.

Those attending asked to meet at Tinahely GAA Club, St Kevin’s Park, Tinahely, Co Wicklow, where transport will be provided to the farm.

ICSA Rural Development chair Edmond Phelan said that all farmers are welcome to attend.

"Agroforestry can make real financial sense for farmers, allowing them to continue farming while accessing new income supports.

"This farm walk is about showing what works in practice and helping farmers decide if it could suit their own farm," he said.