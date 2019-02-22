Why did Crossmolina’s IFA branch disband?

At a recent Crossmolina Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) annual general meeting (AGM) members “decided” that the branch in Co. Mayo should be disbanded.

A spokesperson from the branch explained to AgriLand why this decision was reached.

Although the branch had approximately 65 members, it is understood that just seven were in attendance at the meeting which took place on December 6, 2018. [Quorum for such a meeting is understood to be five members.]

Although extensive discussions were held at the meeting, sources have said there was also “much discontent” among those in attendance.

Advertisement

It is understood that the seven members agreed on the night that the branch should close.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Attendees felt the organisation wasn’t representing its members on the ground and felt the move would give a signal back to IFA headquarters that it is not properly representing its members.”

Future of branch

Subsequent to the decision to close the branch, the Crossmolina IFA members were invited to an information meeting in an attempt to find a resolution to the future of the branch.

The meeting was attended by about 18 people last Wednesday, February 13.

However, it is understood that the members could not overcome the serious points of contention raised in December.