Alltech to host European summit in Dublin next month

Animal and crop health company Alltech will host its European Technical Summit in Dublin next month, and will feature over 300 animal nutrition professionals from across the continent.

The summit will be held over two days – Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15, at the Convention Centre – and will, according to the company, provide and insight into “scientific and research-based learning, problem solving and unique networking opportunities”, according to Alltech.

Recent media attention has focused heavily on issues such as climate change, hunger and obesity, and antimicrobial and pesticide use.

“There has never been a greater need for our industry to deliver a strong message about the wealth of positive opportunities in agriculture, especially in terms of sustainability and human health,” said Cathal McCormack, county manager of Alltech Ireland.

The conference will feature ‘species-specific’ sessions on the first day, which Alltech says will offer attendees the opportunity to examine topics within there specific fields of interest, including ruminant, pig, poultry, crop science and agri-technology.

Advertisement

On Friday, industry experts will address a number of bigger issues at the plenary stage of the event.

Mairead McGuinness, First Vice-President of the European Parliament, will be in attendance on the second day of the event, which will also feature Alltech president and CEO Dr. Mark Lyons, as well as Patrick Wall, professor of public health at University College Dublin (UCD).

In the ruminant session of the event, the focus will be on “solving the environmental puzzle” surrounding beef and dairy production. The pig session will see speakers address the issue of antimicrobial-free pig farming.

Animal health will also be a feature of the poultry session, which will explore the genetic potential of birds through immunity. In the crop science session, speakers will talk about the possibility of a pesticide-free future.