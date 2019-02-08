What is Kuhn showcasing at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show?

Kuhn Center Ireland has a considerable range of machines on display, both indoors and outdoors, at the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show (in Punchestown, Naas, Co. Kildare).

Representatives from the factories – in France and Holland – are in attendance alongside the Kuhn Center Ireland team.

The company also has a spare parts stand at the show, located across the aisle from its main stand.

One highlight is the FBP 3135 combination baler/wrapper (pictured below).

The FBP 3135 is notable for its film-binding system. This, says Kuhn, enables easier bale handling and plastic recycling.

The system works with two standard 750mm stretch-film rolls; therefore eliminating the need to order separate binding and wrapping film.

Advertisement

The Kuhn system also supposedly reduces film usage and cost by up to 30% – by pre-stretching film by 70% prior to application.

Loading film rolls is also “easier”, as each roll weighs just 27kg (compared to wide-mantle film rolls which can weigh as much as 40-90kg).

The FBP 3135 can also be used with conventional net binding. Switching between film and net binding is described as “quick and simple”, as the two systems are separate and binding material doesn’t need to be swapped for different crops.

Don’t forget, also, to check out the new FB 3135 (standalone baler) with film binding.

Yet another baler on show is the I-BIO+. It’s described as being “well suited to certain parts of the country where fields are smaller and not as flat”.

Other attractions