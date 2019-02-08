Malting barley meeting Monday to discuss progress

A meeting of malting barley growers will take place this Monday (February 11) to discuss the malting barley price deal with Boortmalt once again.

Very little progress was made in talks between the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Boortmalt on Wednesday (February 6) when the two sides met to discuss the proposed price deal for the season ahead, according to the IFA.

However, AgriLand understands that negotiations are still open and will be on-going.

Last Monday (February 4), growers expressed their disappointment in the proposed deal and the general feeling coming away from the meeting was that if growers were guaranteed a minimum price of €200/t they would be happy.

Date: Monday, February 11;

Time: 8:00pm;

Venue: Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Road, Carlow.

Proposed price deal

The proposed pricing structure will be based on FOB (free on board) Creil malting barley prices for the two-row varieties of Sebastian, Irina and Planet.

The French price was at €192.50/t (dry) on Friday February 1. This dried French price will be used as the Boortmalt green price. it will be the base price at 20% moisture content.

The listed FOB Creil dried price will be used as the base price here in Ireland and subject to moisture bonuses or reductions.

The price will be averaged over a period from the middle of April to the middle of September. At close of business on Wednesday of each week of the year, from weeks 14 to 36.

The price will be taken and averaged to give a final harvest price in September. At present this structure will replace the option to forward sell barley.

At present, a premium of €10/t on the malting barley price is being offered for distilling grade barley. The 70/30 split for malting and distilling in grower’s contract will be taken care of in house where the season allows.