Malting barley meeting Monday to discuss progress
A meeting of malting barley growers will take place this Monday (February 11) to discuss the malting barley price deal with Boortmalt once again.
Very little progress was made in talks between the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) and Boortmalt on Wednesday (February 6) when the two sides met to discuss the proposed price deal for the season ahead, according to the IFA.
However, AgriLand understands that negotiations are still open and will be on-going.
Last Monday (February 4), growers expressed their disappointment in the proposed deal and the general feeling coming away from the meeting was that if growers were guaranteed a minimum price of €200/t they would be happy.
- Date: Monday, February 11;
- Time: 8:00pm;
- Venue: Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Road, Carlow.
Proposed price deal
The proposed pricing structure will be based on FOB (free on board) Creil malting barley prices for the two-row varieties of Sebastian, Irina and Planet.
The listed FOB Creil dried price will be used as the base price here in Ireland and subject to moisture bonuses or reductions.
The price will be averaged over a period from the middle of April to the middle of September. At close of business on Wednesday of each week of the year, from weeks 14 to 36.
The price will be taken and averaged to give a final harvest price in September. At present this structure will replace the option to forward sell barley.
However, a major negative side to the deal for farmers is that transport subsidies have been taken away from growers who supplied grain intakes which were closed down in recent years.