Diary dates: Upcoming farmer meetings and events

There are a number of events coming up in the north west and Co. Longford, in the coming week. These include a livestock-handling demonstration as well as lobby group county AGM’s and meetings.

First up, Leitrim Macra na Feirme in association with Drumshanbo Mart are hosting a Livestock Handling Workshop.

The event will take place this Saturday, February 9. A spokesperson for the event has said the workshop will be particularly useful to mart employees and farmers.

Cavan IFA AGM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s Cavan branch will take place on Monday, February 11, at 8:30pm at the Lavey Inn.

Guest speakers on the night will include IFA president Joe Healy and IFA Ulster/North Leinster regional chairman, Nigil Renaghan.

All current county officers remain eligible for re-election except the county’s secretary who has completed their term.

Donegal IFA AGM

The Donegal IFA’s AGM will take place on Tuesday, February 12, at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny. Both Joe Healy and the Ulster Farmers’ Union president, Ivor Ferguson, will be in attendance to speak about Brexit and the concerns from both organisations over the border.

A new county chairperson will be elected on the night as well as various other commodity representatives for the county. All farmers welcome to attend.

Beef Plan

Meanwhile, the Beef Plan Movement is set to host a farmer meeting in Co. Longford next Tuesday, February 12. The meeting will take place in Ballymahon Mart, Co. Longford, at 8:00pm.

Also on the Beef Plan’s agenda further down the line is another meeting to be held at Elphin Co-operative Livestock Mart in Co. Roscommon on Thursday, February 21, at 8:00pm.