Looking for a new job in the agriculture sector?

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunities for new roles or to make a fresh start in their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: sales representatives; milk recorders; agricultural technicians and service administrator roles among others.

Commercial manager

AgriLand is currently looking to recruit an experienced commercial manager to join its professional and dedicated team.

Prior sales experience is essential and applicants will preferably have a good understanding of online/digital media and the agricultural sector.

You will be a valued member of our senior management team, reporting to the managing director.

You will be our senior sales executive and will make a significant contribution to directing and defining our online presence.

This is an exciting role for a seasoned, self-motivated and ambitious sales professional with the opportunity to have a major impact in creating and leading the commercial department in a vibrant digital media company. Click here for more information

Machinery roles

New Holland dealer Murphy’s Motors has a number of vacancies available due to exciting expansion plans, including the opening of its new outlet in Cilin Hill, Kilkenny and significant progression in Wexford.

As a result, the firm is seeking to hire: an After Sales Manager; an Agricultural Mechanic; a Parts Person; and a Trainee Parts Person.

The closing date for applications for these jobs is Friday, February 22. Click here for more information

Ag Sales Representative roles

Meanwhile, Templetouhy Farm Machinery is seeking to hire both an Ag Sales Representative and a Trainee Sales Representative.

Reporting to the group sales manager, the successful candidates will be required to sell new and used agricultural equipment services to new and existing customers; and ensure preliminary customer relationships.

The successful candidate will work from the firm’s Laois branch and cover the Offaly area.

The company is looking for someone with: a good knowledge of agricultural/turf equipment and farming operational practices; a full driver’s licence; excellent customer relationship skills; and a team orientated personality among other attributes. For more information click here

Regional Sales Representative

Dairymaster has a number of vacancies for the position of Regional Sales Representative.

The company is recruiting representatives earmarked for the areas of: Kildare, Westmeath, Offaly; Kildare; and Tipperary.

The ideal candidate should have the ability to communicate to farmers about the latest technology from Dairymaster that makes dairy farming more profitable, enjoyable and sustainable. For more information click here

Milk Recorder

Progressive Genetics Co-op Society is seeking to add to its team, looking to hire a Milk Recorder to provide EDIY milk recording in the Meath/Louth area.

Key functions of this position include: organising and setting up recording in a large number of herds; maintaining all equipment in good condition; ensuring excellent quality of service; and organising one’s schedule to ensure all farms are serviced in a timely and efficient manner.

Key requirements include: excellent work ethic and initiative; good communication; ability to work remotely; and a full clean driver’s licence. For more information click here

Ag Machinery Roles

Geary’s Garage is seeking to fill a number of roles at its branches in Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, and Clarecastle, Co. Clare.

The firm is looking to bring in an Ag Technician; the role will involve performing diagnostics as well as servicing, repairs and maintenance work on tractors and agricultural equipment.

A Business Administrator is also sought. This varied role incorporates supporting the Managing Director across a range of administrative tasks, engaging in the sales/ordering process, partnering with the Sales Team to provide required support with direct sales and providing Accounts Administration support.

Geary’s is in the process of hiring a Sales Person, which will involve the sales of new and used agricultural equipment as well as services to new and existing customers.

Desired attributes include: at least one year’s equipment sales experience; good knowledge of agricultural equipment and farm practices; computer literacy; and excellent customer relationship skills, among other things.

There is a vacancy too for a Service Administrator; this role will be responsible for administrating service processes, assisting the service team in maintaining reports and records and assisting in the the management of the warranty handling process.

Finally, Geary’s wishes to fill the roles of Parts Department Manager and Parts Department Assistant.