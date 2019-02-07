Sheep Census 2018: One week left to submit online forms

Irish flock owners are reminded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that the deadline for the online submission of 2018 sheep and goat census data is February 14, 2019.

The closing date for receipt of paper-based completed 2018 sheep and goat census forms returned by post was last Thursday (January 31).

Online submission of census returns can be done via www.agfood.ie, according to the department. The online system provides confirmation when a census submission has been completed successfully.

Advertisement

Farmers who are not registered for online services can do so by logging on to www.agfood.ie and clicking the option to register.

As log-in details are issued by post, farmers using the system for the first time should register immediately to allow sufficient time for their log-on details to reach them in time.

Submission of a completed census is central to declaring that required stocking rates are being maintained and facilitates the drawing down of payments under schemes such as the Sheep Welfare Scheme, Basic Payment Scheme, Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme, AEOS, GLAS and other such initiatives.

The completion and return of the Annual Sheep and/or Goat Census 2018 forms is a legal obligation on the keeper, and the onus is on the flock/herd keeper to make sure that completed census forms being returned by post are received on time.