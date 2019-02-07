Video: Getting the inside ‘track’ on the most unusual machine at Punchestown

AgriLand’s own Niall Claffey spoke to Simon Cross (Cross Agricultural Engineering) at the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show this afternoon (Thursday, February 7).

We were keen to find out more about an unusual harvester that the Irish company is showcasing to the public. It’s not designed for silage or grain; it’s actually for pineapple plants. It’ll soon be on its way to Costa Rica.

Cross Agricultural Engineering

Watch (below) as Simon explains what prompted Cross Agricultural Engineering to develop and build such a machine.

While you’re here, don’t forget to watch our behind-the-scenes preview video (below). It was shot yesterday, in the midst of last-minute preparations at the showgrounds.

The venue for the event, as before, is Punchestown Event Centre – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

Today (Thursday) and Friday, the show is open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. On Saturday, it will be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Farm Machinery Show map

Below is a JPEG image of our official map, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.