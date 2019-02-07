Video: Getting to grips with a ‘virtual’ front-end loader in Punchestown

AgriLand is roaming the pavilions at the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show.

We’re trawling the exhibits to bring you the highlights – not just the new metal but also the eye-catching oddities.

This morning (Thursday, February 7) we came upon a life-like simulator. It’s designed to mimic the operation of Quicke’s latest front-end loader.

Watch (below) as AgriLand’s own Niall Claffey gets to grip with this ‘virtual’ machine.

The rig was brought to the event by Farmhand – Quicke’s long-established distributor here in Ireland.

While you’re here, don’t forget to watch our behind-the-scenes preview video (below). It was shot yesterday, in the midst of last-minute preparations at the showgrounds.

The venue for the event, as before, is Punchestown Event Centre – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

Today (Thursday) and Friday, the show is open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. On Saturday, it will be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Farm Machinery Show map

Below is a JPEG image of our official map, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.