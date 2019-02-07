Status Orange wind warning issued as Storm Erik looms
As Storm Erik approaches the country, Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for three counties in the west.
Issued this morning at 9:00am, the warning is set to affect counties Galway, Mayo and Donegal.
The warning will come into effect tomorrow (Friday, February 8) at 5:00am for counties Galway and Mayo, and will remain in place until 1:00pm in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, the warning will kick in at 9:00am tomorrow in Co. Donegal, remaining valid until 6:00am on Saturday morning.
The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where these values may be exceeded at times. Very high seas are expected as well with some coastal flooding.
Meanwhile, an updated Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for the rest of the country.
The warning, updated at 11:00am today, the warning will be valid from 5:00am tomorrow through to 6:00am on Saturday morning.
Again, these values may be exceeded for a while along exposed Atlantic coasts and, with very high seas, this will give the risk of coastal flooding.