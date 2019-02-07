Pics: FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is open to the public

Yesterday evening, we brought you a behind-the-scenes preview video – showing last-minute preparations for the 2019 Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show.

The show has now opened its doors to the public.

Perhaps the most unusual sight at the event is Cross Agricultural Engineering’s pineapple harvester – a tracked, self-propelled Irish-built machine (pictured above). Stay tuned to AgriLand for more on this eye-catching oddity, which is destined for Costa Rica.

In the meanwhile, in this article, we bring you a selection of pictures from the sprawling exhibition – providing a flavour of what’s now on display.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

The venue for the event, as before, is Punchestown Event Centre – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

On Thursday and Friday, the show is open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. On Saturday, it’s open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Map and exhibitor list

Below is a JPEG image of our official map, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.