Video: Here’s what awaits at the 2019 FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show kicks off tomorrow (Thursday, February 7) and runs until Saturday (February 9).

We were on-site today to bring you this behind-the-scenes preview video (below). It’s presented by AgriLand’s own Niall Claffey.

The venue for the event, as before, is Punchestown Event Centre – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

On Thursday and Friday, the show will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. On Saturday, it will be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Map and exhibitor list

Below is a JPEG image of our official map, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.