Many farmers may currently be considering applying for grants under the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) to construct or improve buildings on their farms.

Details of the new €370 million five-year scheme, including eligible items, grant aid levels and reference costs, were recently published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The new TAMS consists of 10 different schemes which will be opened for applications on a phased basis over the coming weeks.

The Solar Capital Investment Scheme and Animal Welfare, Nutrient Storage Scheme are already accepting applications.

It is understood that the Organic Farming Capital Investment Scheme and the Pig and Poultry Capital Investment Scheme will open shortly.

The first tranche for all schemes is anticipated to close in mid-June with applications then undergoing a ranking and selection process.

Grant aid will not be paid where works begin without prior written approval from the department and the amount of investment eligible for funding will be calculated under the scheme’s terms and conditions.

The DAFM’s National Reference Costs for the new scheme includes a valuation of a farmer’s own labour during construction of a TAMS-approved project.

The document states that direct constructional work by the applicant, or the applicant’s family member, should be valued at €15.52/hr. This has increased from €12.40/hr under the previous TAMS scheme.

Labour is not included in the rates for machinery under TAMS 3 and should be claimed under own labour as appropriate, the DAFM notes.

The department has also outlined “guideline rates” in relation to the use of an applicant’s own machinery on a project. These rates have all increased compared to TAMS II.

The department says that it is expected that rates per hour for own machinery use claims will not exceed the following: Description of item Rate per hour which includes fuel where appropriate Tractor €20.80/hr Flatbed trailer €4.50/hr Dump trailer €5.00/hr Dumpers (self-propelled) €10.90/hr Digger (Wheeled machine with front loader and back hoe) €21.10/hr Mini diggers €11.90/hr Large excavators €26.20/hr Rock breaker attachment for excavators €8.90/hr Bobcat €11.60/hr Self-propelled roller – small (approx 3t) €8.70/hr Self-propelled roller – large €19.30/hr Teleporters €14.10/hr Cherry picker €13.40/hr ATV €8.30/hr Post driver €5.50/hr Post hole borer (manual) €3.10/hr Post hole borer (machine mounted) €5.30/hr Cement mixer (1 bag mixer) €1.30/hr Power Float (36in) €6.10/hr Power Screed €5.80/hr Petrol Poker for concrete €4.20/hr Mobile generator (10kVA) €16.80/hr Welder €2.50/hr Angle grinder €1.90/hr Water pump €2.40/hr Source: DAFM

The document notes that where two machines are used together, such as a tractor and post driver, then the cost per hour is the combined total per hour to the two machines (€20.80 + €5.50 = €26.30/hr).