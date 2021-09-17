Wexford duo Martin Kehoe and Dan Donnelly are national champions as the 90th “Ploughing” came to a close in Co. Laois earlier today (Friday, September 17).

The National Ploughing Championships – established back in 1931 – celebrated its 90th anniversary in Ratheniska, Co Laois with the focus firmly back on the association’s ploughing roots, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) said.

Describing the event as a “true ‘Ploughing’ masterclass”, the association paid tribute to the “finest ploughmen and women from all over the country battling it out on 150ac in 22 separate classes over the three days.

Martin Kehoe from Wexford became the National Senior Conventional Ploughing Champion and Dan Donnelly from Wexford won the Senior Reversible Contest.

Meanwhile, Siobhan Dermody from Co Kilkenny was crowned the ‘Queen of the Plough’ following her win in the farmerette class. NPA managing director Anna May McHugh, president James Sutton and chairman Mick Mahon congratulate the new National Conventional Ploughing champion Martin Kehoe and the new National Reversible Ploughing champion Dan Donnelly

Away from the fields, Aisling O’Toole from Co Kildare was named the 2021 National Brown Bread Baker winning a prize fund of €15,000, her award winning loaf will be available to purchase in Aldi stores nationwide for the next year.

Advertisement

This year’s overall Innovation Arena Awards with Enterprise Ireland winner was marine biotech company Brandon Bioscience in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The company’s winning entry is an innovative new biostimulant product using extracts from common brown seaweed that has the potential to reduce chemical nitrogen input on farms by up to 20%.

The best overall start-up award went to Jennifer and Kevin Corley, founders of EquiTrace which is an app that works with a horse’s microchip to identify, locate and track individual animals as they move while also recording animal temperature and health records when used with a Merck Bio-Thermo chip and scanner.

Both the overall and best start-up award winners will receive a prise fund of €5,000 each.

Below are the results from the various competitions on the final day of ‘Ploughing 2021’:

Senior Conventional Class: Martin Kehoe, Wexford; Eamonn Tracey, Carlow; Gary Simms, Donegal.

Senior Reversible Class: Dan Donnelly, Wexford; Jer Coakley, Cork west; John Whelan, Wexford.

Junior Conventional A Class: Maurice Walsh, Waterford; John Healy, Kerry; Martin Reilly, Longford.

Junior Conventional B Class: Ger Frost, Clare; Seamus McConnon, Monaghan; Sean Gilligan, Galway.

Novice 2 Furrow Conventional Junior Class: Lorna Byrne, Laois; Emma Gowing, Offaly; Jack Kearny, Westmeath.

Novice 2 Furrow Conventional Senior Class:: Noel Nyhan, Cork west; Ailish Osbourne, Kildare; Kyle Bookle, Kilkenny.

Special Horse Plough Class: Tommy Pierce, Wicklow; Eamon Murphy, Wexford; Noel Hand, Monaghan.

Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Plough Class: Frankie Gowing, Offaly; Kieran Hennebry, Waterford; Timothy Lawlor, Cork west.

Vintage Single Furrow Pedestrian Plough Class: Thomas McDermott Walsh, Carlow; Richard Duffy, Dublin; Joseph Kehoe, Wexford.

Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class: James Hough, Tipperary north; Alex Hunter, Sligo; Peter McDonald, Kilkenny.



As ‘Ploughing 2021’ came to a close, the NPA’s focus is now firmly on the 2022 event returning to Ratheniska from September 20 to 22.

Download Our Free App