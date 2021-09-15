The results of the first day of the National Ploughing Championships 2021 contests have been released by the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

The National Ploughing Championships 2021 kicked off today (Wednesday, September 15) in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

The exhibition was missing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but for the participants in the various ploughing contests today, their focus was well and truly set on the competition.

Below are the results from the various competitions on day one of ‘Ploughing 2021’:

3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class Junior: Noel Howley, Tipperary south; Jim Barrett, Cork east; Andrew Tully, Cavan.

3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class Senior: Billy Donnelly, Wexford; Colm Dineen, Kerry; James Prendergast, Waterford.

Intermediate Conventional Plough Class: Sean Tracey, Carlow; Padraig Brandon, Laois; John Cottrell, Kilkenny.

Intermediate Reversible Plough Class: Brian Ireland, Kilkenny; Michael Wycherley, Cork west; Colin Ruttle, Limerick.

Novice Reversible Plough Class: Conor Ryan, Kilkenny; Daniel Tobin, Cork west; Jason Caulfield, Wexford.

U21 Conventional Junior Plough Class: Cormac Goode, Laois; Daniel Haughey, Longford; Daniel Burke, Kerry.

U21 Conventional Senior Plough Class: Robert O’Brien, Wexford; Steve Tracey, Carlow; James O’Sullivan, Cork west.

U28 Conventional Junior Plough Class: Padraig Deery, Monaghan; Michael J. Donegan, Kerry; Andrew Stewart, Longford.

U28 Conventional Senior Plough Class: Frank Cullen, Wexford; Gerard Kirby, Cork west; Lee Simms, Donegal.

U28 Reversible Plough Class: Stephen Whelan, Wexford; Eric Wickham, Wexford; Flor Wycherley, Cork west.

U40 Horse Plough Class: Jeremiah Delaney, Cork east; Stephen Payne, Wicklow; Eoin Hand, Monaghan.

Vintage 2 Furrow Trailer Plough Class: Aeneas Horan, Kerry; David Grattan, Northern Ireland; Jim Cullen, Wexford.



