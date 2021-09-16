The results of the second day of the National Ploughing Championships 2021 contests have been released by the National Ploughing Association (NPA).

The National Ploughing Championships 2021 kicked off yesterday (Wednesday, September 15) in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

The exhibition was missing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating in the various classes today.

Results from day two of the ploughing competitions

Farmerette Conventional Plough Class:

Siobhan Dermody, Co. Kilkenny; Joanne Deery, Co. Monaghan; Ellen Nyhan, Cork west.

Macra 2 Furrow Conventional Plough Class:

Advertisement

David Walsh, Cork west – Carberry; William Mulcahy, Cork east – Imokilly; Gerard Mahon, Co. Offaly.

Senior Horse Plough Class:

JJ Delaney, Cork east; Gerry Reilly, Co. Galway; Leslie Hanbridge, Co. Wicklow.

Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class:

Joe Kelly, Co. Galway; Oliver Smyth, Co. Meath; Tom Beausang, Co. Waterford.

Tomorrow Friday will see the following classes take place:

Senior Conventional Test Match (Day 2);

Kverneland Reversible Test Match (Day 2);

Junior Conventional A and B Plough Classes;

Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Plough Class;

Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class;

Special Horse Plough Class;

Novice Conventional Senior, Intermediate and Junior Plough Classes;

Vintage Single Furrow Pedestrian Tractor Class;

Loy Digging.

The last year that the ploughing championships took place in its full form was 2019, when almost 300,000 were in attendance.

Instead, this year, the NPA has built a programme of activities around the ‘Ploughing Competitions’ keeping the focus on ‘rural Ireland’ during ‘Ploughing Week’, which will conclude tomorrow after a successful few days of contests.

Download Our Free App