A man in his 20s has died in incident, believed to have involved a tractor, in Islandmagee, Co. Antrim, on the night of Tuesday, September 14.

He has been named locally as 21-year-old Bradley Beck.

In a statement, Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) said:

“Police attended a report of a sudden death of a man in his 20s, in the Gobbins Road area of Islandmagee, shortly before 12.25p.m today, Tuesday September 14.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Police have advised the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and will provide assistance with their investigation.”

A spokesperson for the HSE said the incident is currently under review.

“HSENI are making enquiries into an accident which took place in the Islandmagee area yesterday,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working to establish the facts surrounding the incident.”

Advertisement

Condolences from Antrim community

Bradley Beck who tragically lost his life on Tuesday night, September 14. Image: Facebook

People have taken to social media to share their condolences for Bradley and his family.

Among them is Friends of the 36th – Ulster Division Carrickfergus, which took to Facebook to say:

“It is with deep regret and sadness that the officers and members of our association have been informed of the sudden passing of Mr. Bradley Beck the nephew of our highly esteemed member Dexter Beck.

“Bradley was involved in a tragic accident today and lost his life as a result.

“The officers and members of the Friends of the 36th Carrickfergus would like to extend their deepest heart felt sympathy and Condolences to Dexter, his brother Derek and the entire Beck family circle.”

Bradley Beck had also been a member of the third Carrickfergus Boys’ Brigade, which had the following message on its social media:

“The whole of 3rd Carrickfergus BB are very saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic death of our former member, Bradley Beck, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his mum, brother and the entire wider family.”

Beck’s brother took to Facebook to share that the ‘best wee brother’ will be ‘missed forever’.

Download Our Free App