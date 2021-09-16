A new climate report has debunked a belief that Covid-19 has been beneficial to the environment, revealing that the pandemic has not halted the advance of climate change.

According to the multi-agency United in Science 2021 report, published today (Thursday, September 16), despite a “temporary blip” due to economic slowdown, carbon dioxide emissions are “rapidly recovering”.

Published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the report also reveals that greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations in the atmosphere continue at record levels, committing the planet to dangerous future warming.

The average global temperature for the past five years was among the highest on record and there is an increasing likelihood that temperatures will temporarily breach the threshold of 1.5° above the pre-industrial era, in the next five years, the report also said.

The report also warned that low-lying islands and coastal populations throughout the world are at risk, even with ambitious plans to slow GHG emissions.

The United in Science 2021 report, the third in a series, is coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO); with input from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP); the World Health Organization (WHO); the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC); the Global Carbon Project (GCP); the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP); and the Met Office (UK).

It presents the very latest scientific data and findings related to climate change to inform global policy and action.

Some key points:

Concentrations of the major GHSs – carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide continued to increase in 2020 and the first half of 2021;

The Covid-19 crisis offers only a short-term reduction in global emissions. It will not significantly reduce emissions by 2030 unless countries pursue an economic recovery that incorporates strong decarbonisation;

The increasing number of countries committing to net-zero emission goals is encouraging, with about 63% of global emissions now covered by such goals;

The global average mean surface temperature for the period from 2017–2021 (based on data until July) is among the warmest on record, estimated at 1.06° to 1.26° above pre-industrial (1850–1900) levels;

It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred – highlighted in the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report.

