The weather this weekend will see a return to slightly duller conditions, with cloud and scattered rain and drizzle.

However, it will remain fairly warm, and the weather is set to pick up again in the early part of next week, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mostly cloudy today (Friday, May 19) with patches of mist and fog this morning. It will stay largely dry for the day, with occasional sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 19° with a light northwesterly breeze.

Cloud will thicken in most areas tonight, bringing patches of drizzle. Mist and fog will develop too in very light and variable winds. Lowest temperatures overnight will be 7° to 11°.

Tomorrow (Saturday, May 20) will be mostly cloudy with patches of light rain, drizzle and mist. Heavier and more frequent outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and northwest during the late afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures tomorrow are expected to be 14° to 18° with light and variable breezes.

Saturday night will stay mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest slowly tracking southeastwards and becoming lighter.

Patches of mist and fog will develop in light northerly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures tomorrow night should be 8° to 12°.

Sunday (May 21) will again be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, although some brighter spells will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 15° in the north and 16° to 19° in the south, with light northerly winds.

Sunday night will see generally cloudy weather with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, mainly in the south and east. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 5° to 11°, coolest in the northwest, in a light north to northwest wind.

Any rain will clear from the southeast on Monday morning (May 22) and it will be mostly dry for the rest of the day with just isolated showers. Sunny spells will increase through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures on Monday should be 13° to 17°, warmest in the south, in a light to moderate north to northwest breeze.

In Met Éireann’s farming commentary, issued yesterday (Thursday, May 18), the national forecaster said that drying conditions will be moderate to good, with high temperatures.

However, it will be cool and damp at times along the west coast.