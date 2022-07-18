This week’s weather will be very warm and dry to start, with temperatures set to exceed 30° in places, though normal temperatures – along with some showery spells – will return towards the weekend.

Any mist and fog will clear most areas this morning (Monday, January 18), leaving a hot, dry and mostly sunny day. Temperatures will generally range from 27° to 32°.

It will be cooler near coasts, especially where sea fog persists along some Atlantic coasts. Breezes will be mostly moderate and southerly.

Tonight will stay warm, with temperatures staying above 14° to 18°, or locally warmer, especially in the east. It will be mainly dry, with a mix of cloud and some clear spells, but a few showers could develop in the west by morning.

Some mist and fog will develop in mostly light variable winds as well tonight. However, winds will increase moderate to occasionally fresh and northwesterly over the western half of the country by morning.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, July 19) will continue very warm over the eastern half of the country, with highest temperatures of 22° to 26°. It will be cooler further west, with highs of 16° to 22°.

In the east there will be hazy sunny spells and the chance of a few isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms developing through the day.

To the west it will be cloudier, with some showery outbreaks of rain mostly along Atlantic coasts, and the chance of a few heavy bursts. Winds will increase moderate to fresh veering northwesterly through the day.

Tomorrow night will see showery outbreaks in the east with some heavier bursts at times. It will be drier to the west, with clear spells. However, there still may be a few isolated light showers.

It will be cooler than previous nights, with lowest temperatures of 11° to 14°, while northwest winds will ease light to moderate.

The weather will return to average on Wednesday (July 20), with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and some scattered light showers during the morning, which will become mostly confined to western fringes during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20° generally, warmest in the southeast, in mostly moderate northwest winds which will be fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, the best of which will be in the northeast. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 12°, with a few mist patches forming in the west as northwesterly winds fall light.

Thursday, (July 21) will start mostly cloudy, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending from the Atlantic to western parts later in the day. Highest temperatures are expected to be 15° to 19°, coolest in the northwest, with light variable breezes falling calm at times.

Thursday night will see showery outbreaks of rain in the west extending to the east towards morning, with clear spells following into the west. Lowest temperatures will be 11° to 14° in light northerly breezes.

On Friday (July 22), rain in the east will clear through the morning, with a mix of sunny spell and a few showers following from the west. Highest temperatures will range from about 16° to 21° in light northerly breezes.

In terms of weekend weather, current indications are that it will be more unsettled.