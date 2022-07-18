Farm safety is a subject that must be addressed on a continuing basis. As we all know, it is just that important. It is an issue that has a bearing on every Irish farming family.

The past few days have seen Met Éireann issuing extreme heat warnings.

But I know that many farmers looking to get grain cut will be thinking this is the break in the weather that they have been ‘praying’ for.

So their only thoughts will be to get out into the fields with combines and trailers as quickly as possible.

Farm safety

I have also been speaking to contractors off and on over the past few days, who have been flat out working at second cut silage since the weather picked up. And no doubt there is a whole lot more like them.

Yes fields have to be cut, yes crops have to be ensiled, and yes bales have to be made.

But does it all have to be done at such a breakneck pace and incur such long hours that even junior doctors would find the prospect of harvesting crops a truly daunting proposition?

Let’s be honest, modern grass cutting and harvesting machinery are extremely efficient and sophisticated pieces of ‘kit’. However, when put in the wrong hands or used by people who are extremely tired – the result of just too many continuous hours at the coalface – accidents will occur.

All it takes is one unthinking moment for a tragedy to take place. Nothing can replace the loss of a human life or the devastation caused by a serious accident.

Consider risks

Everything in life is about balance. So as another month of grass-cutting and harvesting beckons, I would ask all contractors not to overdo it.

Apart from increasing the risk of serious accident, tiredness will also reduce operator efficiently dramatically. So make sure that you get proper rest – you’re a fool if you don’t.

The subject of safety within the farming industry also brings to mind the increasing number of vintage tractors that can now be seen on our country roads.

Don’t get me wrong, they are all spectacularly striking and the owners have, no doubt, spent many long hours restoring them. However, since the good weather has come in, I have noticed a number of drivers out for a spin with a young child sitting on their laps.

This is sheer madness. Not one of the tractors had a cab fitted and all it would take is one unguarded moment for the child to slip and fall off.

No doubt this practice is illegal and, if not, it should be made so immediately. It does not matter how short the journey is. Children should not be allowed on tractors of this type. The risk is just too great.

The statistics confirm that farming is one of the most dangerous professions to be involved in. Both machinery and livestock constitute a serious health and safety hazard. So why add to the risk by cutting corners and taking senseless chances?