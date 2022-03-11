Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain for the southern half of the country for tomorrow (Saturday, March 12).

The national forecaster has warned that there will be strong winds and heavy rain for 12 counties. This will bring “a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions”.

The warning, which comes into effect at 3:00p.m on Saturday, will apply to Carlow; Clare; Cork; Galway; Kerry; Kilkenny; Laois; Limerick; Tipperary; Waterford; Wexford; and Wicklow.

Met Éireann has stated that the warning will remain in place until 11:30p.m tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow gale warning for all Irish coastal areas is due to run from midday tomorrow until 3:00a.m on Monday (March 14).

Weather

Looking at weather conditions for today, the rain will clear from the southwest this morning, leaving sunny spells and some heavy showers by this afternoon.

Advertisement

The southeasterly winds will ease and turn southwesterly in daytime temperatures of 7° to 12°.

Overnight, there will be clear spells generally except for the north and west where there could be more heavy showers.

It will be coldest in Munster as temperatures fall back to between -1° to 4° with frost and ice developing.

Saturday will be dry and bright to start, but as the day progresses cloud will build from the south. Southeast to easterly winds will strengthen bringing heavy rain in the afternoon and evening.

There may be some falls of sleet in the daytime temperatures of 5° to 10°.