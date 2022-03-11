Met Éireann is forecasting that the unsettled weather of recent days is set to continue this weekend with wet and windy conditions.

After a breezy and wet start, the rain will clear from the southwest this morning (Friday, March 11), leaving sunny spells and some heavy showers this afternoon.

The southeasterly winds will ease and turn southwesterly in temperatures of 7° to 12°.

Overnight, there will be clear spells generally except for the north and west where there could be more heavy showers.

It will be coldest in Munster as temperatures fall back to between -1° to 4° with frost and ice developing.

Saturday will be dry and bright to start, but as the day progresses cloud will build from the south. Southeast to easterly winds will strengthen bringing heavy rain in the afternoon and evening.

There may be some falls of sleet in the daytime temperatures of 5° to 10°.

Met Éireann has said that there will be widespread rain on Saturday night in many areas in moderate winds and temperatures of 1° to 6°.

The rain will linger on Sunday morning before a clearance later in the day to drier conditions. Daytime temperatures will be 7° to 10° but will fall to between -3° and +3° overnight with icy patches and frost forming.

Monday will be dry in most areas but there may be light rain or drizzle in southern coastal areas. The southwesterly breezes will be light and temperatures will be 9° to 12°.

It is set to be dry on Tuesday until rain arrives in Connacht and west Ulster in the afternoon. Wednesday is currently forecast to bring wet conditions to western parts.

Met Éireann has said that there is “growing confidence” that St. Patrick’s Day will be mild, dry and sunny.