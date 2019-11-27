‘We cannot wait any longer’: Calls for taskforce meeting as stalemate continues

The time has come for Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed to stand up and deliver on the Beef Markets Taskforce, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Commenting on the matter, ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said: “We cannot wait any longer.

“It is outrageous that the whole process is being held up by the threat of legal action on two farmers. These threats should have been lifted long ago and we should not be in this stalemate,” he said.

The Bord Bia Beef Price Index has clearly shown there should be a rise in cattle prices, yet there has been no movement.

“Prices have been rising right around Europe but the factories here are continuing to use the excuse of a backlog of cattle, but in reality, they are just continuing to manipulate the system at the expense of the primary producer.

“We need to get around that taskforce table and get some answers.”

“It’s as clear as day the meat industry is employing delaying tactics and it’s an absolute disgrace that they’re getting away with it,” the chairman claimed.

“It’s time for Minister Creed to get serious and take control of the situation once and for all. Patience has run out and frustration is mounting by the day,” Graham said.