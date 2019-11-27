Minister Creed to take questions in Dáil this morning

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, will take Parliamentary Questions (PQs) in the Dáil chamber at 10:30am this morning, Wednesday, November 27.

It is expected that a number of these will relate to the tractor protest taking place near the city centre.

The protesters have demanded that Minister Creed meets with them. However, it was reported that the minister arrived to the site of the protest after 7:00am this morning to speak with some of those who were present.

Other protesters remain dissatisfied saying the minister did not meet with the “official representatives” who they are claiming represent the protesters.

As there is no ‘official’ farm organisation taking part in the protest, there appears to be an element of confusion as to who is speaking on behalf of the farmers who are protesting.

AgriLand understands that five key individuals – that are said to represent those present from across the country – met with a department official yesterday evening in a bid to arrange a meeting with Minister Creed.

It is understood that the farmers presented a letter outlining a list of eight demands that the group wants the minister to address.

These points include concerns surrounding: sustainable family farm incomes; the convening of the Beef Market Taskforce; the implementation of a farmer-friendly climate change policy; and the appointment of a regulator to protect farmers.

Speaking to AgriLand last night one of the five representatives said that the group is seeking an opportunity to “personally” hand their letter to Minister Creed and to agree a time-frame for the implementation of their priorities.