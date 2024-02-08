A return to a stocking rate of 250kg organic nitrogen (N) per hectare in areas that have dropped to 220kg/ha is “unlikely,” a senior researcher from Teagasc has warned.

Dr. David Wall believes that there may be additional parts of the country added where farmers will also have to adhere to a reduced maximum stocking rate of 220kg/ha

Dr. Wall told the Teagasc Water Quality Conference yesterday (Wednesday, February 7) that the government remains “committed” to seeking a continuation of the current nitrates derogation.

During his presentation at the conference there was a focus on the nitrates derogation including the most recent mid-term review which saw a large portion of the country drop to a maximum stocking of 220kg/ha from 250kg/ha.

Dr. Wall said: “This is not a done deal yet, there are areas that have gone to 220kg in my understanding are at 220kg and will remain so.

“It is very unlikely that we will go back to 250kg, that is not usually the way that policy works, especially European policy.” David Wall from Teagasc speaking at water quality conference

Wall added: “However there is a clarification in terms of the commissioner’s (Virginijus Sinkeviciusvisit), visit where he talked about stabilising water quality.

“The areas with moderate or poor water quality, need to show improvement and areas with good or high status need to at least hold their own – they need to remain stable if not improve.

“That leaves a lot of work to do in terms of those areas that are not meeting the targets.”

Wall also said that further areas will likely see a reduction in the maximum stocking rate under the nitrates derogation.

Areas around the river Slaney in Co. Wexford and the Blackwater in Co. Cork may also move into a maximum stocking rate of 220kg.

“The other issue that many will be aware, but some might not – is that there may be some additional areas that will come into that map,” he warned.

“There are odd areas, in my own area the Slaney, we know from the catchments data that lower parts of the Slaney are not meeting the requirements – but yet were left out.

“Based on the data sets that where put forward in 2006 – those were the data sets that where being compared against – however the monitoring system by the EPA (Environment Protection Agency) has grown since then.

“It is my understanding that, this will be rectified come the next round and those areas that are outside will come.”

Water quality

Wall also outlined that since 2018 a total of 39 measures have been introduced to improve water quality for farms in derogation and those not in derogation.

These measures include cow banding, clover included in all grass seed and ploughing on derogation farms between March 1 and May 31.

In addition there has also been the reduction of the maximum stocking rate under the derogation.

He said these will have a bearing on water quality in Ireland.

But according to Wall united messaging from both advisors and industry is going to be important.

“A united messaging is going to really critical in terms of disentangling the message and trying to get the right measure in the right place,” he said.

Change

Wall said: “That is a hell of a lot of change in a short space of time, it is a lot for farmers to grabble with and for derogation farmers we have now had a drop from 250kg to 220kg.

“From a farmer perspective, this is a lot – what they have done or are in the process of doing and yet, we are telling them that water quality is not improving fast enough.

“That is a conundrum and it begs the question are these measures effective, if we were to rank these 39 measures – which ones are being most effective?” Dr. Wall outlining the 39 measures introduced since 2018

Wall has suggested that the industry needs to look at introducing measures that will be effective within specific areas.

He said: “They are probably not all effective in every area, we need to shortlist these and put the right measure in the right place.