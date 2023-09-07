The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and his department have shown Irish farmers a “lack of respect” over the last six months, according to the treasurer of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Martin Stapleton, who is also a candidate in the IFA presidential election, told Agriland today (Thursday, September 7) that the minister must address current issues over scheme payments to farmers.

Stapleton said Minister McConalogue needs to restore payment dates for the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) and the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) which are scheduled to be later than usual this year.

“He also needs to get his act together around Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS). We as a sector are getting hammered around environmental issues.

“We have huge ambition for capital investment for good works around the environment for example rooftop solar on many farms cannot be proceeded because the department aren’t able to facilitate us through TAMS so the message for the minister is that he needs to come to the table – it is him and his department that are slowing progress down,” he added.

Stapleton took part in an IFA protest held outside the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) head office in Dublin today.

Minister McConalogue had invited representatives from farm organisations to a meeting today at DAFM “to discuss both issues and listen to farmer concerns”.

But the IFA decided to picket the meeting because it said the time for “discussion” and “updates” had passed.

Tensions

Close to a hundred of its members travelled from across the country to highlight their anger not only over the late payment issue but also in relation to confirmation, from Minister McConalogue, that the European Commission will not revisit its decision on Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

Tensions were high at the protest with many farmers voicing their frustration particularly when the president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) made his way through the IFA protest to attend the meeting with the minister.

A number of other farm organisations decided not to attend the meeting with the minister including Macra, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) and the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INFFA).