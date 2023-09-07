Consumers paid an average of 11c more for 2L of full fat milk in August, when compared to the same month in 2022, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

The CSO Consumer Price Index August 2023, published today (Thursday, September 7), shows that consumer prices rose by 6.3% over the 12 months to August 2023.

This is the twenty third straight month where the annual increase in the CPI has been at least 5%.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the index increased by 6.4% over the year to August 2023.

Advertisement

CSO

Along with milk, the CSO said that the national average price of Irish cheddar rose by 63c/kg in the 12 months to August 2023, while butter rose by 19c/lb.

The average cost of a 800g white sliced pan was up by 4c, a similar sized brown sliced pan was up by the same amount.

The data shows that the average price for 2.5kg of potatoes was up 11c. Source: CSO

According to the CSO, the consumer price for beef has risen 2.4% in a year, pork is up by 7% and poultry increased by 7.4%.

Advertisement

The price of lamb and goat meat is down by 2.7% in the year to August 2023, while eggs increased by 16.4% in the 12 months.

The national average price of a take-home 50cl can of lager at €2.34 was up 19c on average from August 2022, a take-home 50cl can of cider at €2.58, up 13c

In August 2023, the national average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises was €5.54, up 40c in the year, while a pint of lager was €5.99, up 44c compared with August 2022.

Overall, the divisions with the largest increases in the 12 months to August 2023 were housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+17.3%) and recreation and culture (+12.9%).

Commenting on annual changes shown in the release, Anthony Dawson, CSO statistician said: “Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5.0% or more recorded in each month since October 2021”.