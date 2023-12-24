A former garda sergeant who opened a new training school ahead of the introduction of new regulations on the use of quad bikes and all terrain vehicles (ATV), has teamed up with the founder of AgriKids to warn the public of the potential dangers that can follow after purchasing such vehicles as Christmas gifts.

Dean Kerins, retired Meath crime prevention officer, who now runs DHK Safety, said: “Unfortunately, over the past number of years, we have heard of a number of incidents where young people have been injured after receiving quad bikes as Christmas gifts.

“They pose a safety risk to children and are not ideal gifts, they should come with some form of training,” he said.

The former garda sergeant’s sentiments are echoed by Alma Jordan, founder of AgriKids, a farm safety educational platform for children and teachers.

“This time of the year, motorised vehicles, such as quads seem to make their way onto Christmas lists. The reality is, they are not suitable presents, even the ones that are marketed for children – which only serve to cloud parents’ judgement by luring them into a false sense of security,” she said.

“According to one retailer, these ATV of 50cc – branded as ‘starter’ bikes – can hit speeds of 25mph, depending on the weight of the little one.

“In August 2023, it was reported that nearly 38% of quad and scrambler related injuries were suffered by users under 18 years-of -age. Jamie Lynn Spears, during her time on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ recalled her own child’s near death experience involving an ATV which overturned in water, trapping her daughter underneath.

Advertisement

“The call had gone through that they had ‘lost’ Maddie when the paramedic suddenly shouted: ‘We got a pulse.’ Seeing a picture of the then eight-year-old in her bright pink ATV before the accident was chilling,” Alma said.

The new legislation currently in place since November 20 states that anyone using a quad in the workplace requires certified training.

“Surely it’s time to consider looking at including some form of training for anyone using quads for leisure purposes.

Advertisement

“Quad bikes come in all sizes, and some can be driven at excessively-high speeds. It’s human nature to push the limits of machines, and pushing the speed limits of a quad with an inexperienced person in the driver seat is asking for trouble,” said Dean.

“An injury following an accident on one of them can cause life changing injuries or death. Following a collision on these machines, an inexperienced driver can risk serious injury. The thought of a son or daughter receiving some form of serious injury would be hard to live with,” Dean said.

The former garda sergeant pleaded with anyone thinking of buying a quad bike as a present, to reconsider. In cases where they insist on going ahead with the purchase, he said that a training voucher should be included with the quad.

“I don’t think any parent would knowingly put their child at risk. However, unless informed of the risk these machines pose, they could be doing just that. A parent wants the best for their child and safety should be top of the list when considering giving one of these machines as a present,” he stressed.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Siochana and Keith Synott, consultant at the National Spinal Injuries Unit in the Mater Hospital, have also highlighted the safety risk posed to young people by quad bikes and scramblers and urged parents not to gift them for Christmas.