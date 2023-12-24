The popular Festive Crackers in-lamb Texel female sale took place earlier this week (Tuesday, December 19), and saw a top price of 5,000gns reached at Ballymena Mart in Co. Antrim.

This was the price paid for Bellefield Foxie from the flock owned by Stewart Ferris of Dromore, Co. Down.

Foxie is a daughter of Corbo Eye Devil, with the dam line tracing back to a Hunters ewe who was imported from Scotland following a successful show career.

The successful bidder for Bellefield Foxie was WJ Cubitt of Rasharking, Co. Antrim for their Long Mountain flock.

Festive Crackers sale

The 82 lots at the Festive Crackers sale, included the Lakeview; Drumderg; Tullagh; Bellefield; Springwell; Lylehill; Mullan; Maineview; Millars; Alderview; and Ballygroogan flocks.

It took 3,600gns to secure a Sportsmans Cannon Ball daughter presented for sale by Mark Patterson, Alderview. This daughter of Sportsmans Cannon Ball sold for 3,600 guineas Source: Libby Clarke

This gimmer was sold in-lamb to Lylehill Gunshot and was bought by Alan Glendinning, Draperstown, Co. Derry for Lylehill Texels.

Selling for 2,200gns was Gary Beacoms Castlecairn Doodlebug daughter from his Lakeview prefix. She carries to Glenside Guardsman, and now travels to Robert Cockburn from Perthshire.

A Mullan gimmer sold for 2,100gns, and came from the flock of Brian Hanthorn.

Hailing from the same lines as Mullan Eureka, this gimmer carries to Lylehill Gunshot, and sold to Michael Cunningham, Bryansford, Co. Down.

Two lots fetched 2,000gns, both from the Bellefield flock which sold to Seamus Delaney of Co. Roscommon and J Walsh of Co. Donegal.

A consignment of five gimmers were purchased at the Festive Crackers sale and will now travel to Switzerland to join the Valais Texel flock of Nico Leibundgut of Erschmatt.