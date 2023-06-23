The Virginia Show in Co. Cavan will celebrate its 80th anniversary this year at the event on August 23.

The show is considered the end of summer showcase for agriculture and rural life and purpose built showgrounds make this event one of the most popular shows in the country,

Organisers have said that the event “promises to be a fantastic opportunity to soak up the sights and sounds of summer days while enjoying a range of exciting activities”.

There will be 150 trade stands set up and 500 competitions to choose from for visitors from farming and non-farming backgrounds.

Baileys Champion Cow at Virginia Show

The Diageo Baileys Champion Cow is once again one of the centrepieces at this year’s show.

The makers of Baileys and its milk supplier Tirlán, are searching for the finest example of the Holstein Friesian breed.

Fondly known as the ‘All-Ireland’ for dairy cows, entrants will be battling it out for coveted title and a range of category prizes.

There is much at stake for the owners of these cows as a win in the show ring at ‘The Baileys’ is the ultimate form of promotion and recognition for their herd.

Organisers are advising visitors to arrive early on the day to see the grooming and powdering of the “bovine beauties” in the ‘Baileys Cow Hotel’ before the official parade commences.

Other interests at the show

The Virginia Show will also include horse events and the organisers have said that dog lovers will also be in their element, with a range of competitions and displays to enjoy.

And for those who are interested in livestock farming, the cattle, sheep and poultry events will be a great chance to view quality at it finest.

Show organisers also stated: “If you have a passion for home industries, you can browse our selection of stalls selling everything from homemade jams and chutneys to beautiful knitted garments.”

This year, the theme for the show is women in agriculture, and organisers said they are excited to celebrate the many talented women who are driving the industry forward.

“We’ll be showcasing some of the incredible contributions that women have made to agriculture over the years, and we hope that you’ll join us in recognising their achievements,” the organisers said.