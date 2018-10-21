Video: Why Valtra’s top of the pile for this Co. Westmeath contractor

AgriLand paid a visit to an agricultural contractor in Co. Westmeath – to find out why he’s invested in a T254 and why he’s stuck with Valtra/Valmet tractors for well over 20 years.

John W Anderson spoke to James Geoghegan at his yard close to Tyrrellspass last weekend, to find out why he’s such a fan of these Finnish-built machines.

He started off by saying: “We’ve run a fleet of Valtras here since 1995 and, recently, we got a new T254 here.

“Back in 1994, I ran two Fiat tractors – just starting off doing hire work. We were looking at a new tractor at the time – and a new slurry tanker.

“We went to the ‘Ploughing Match’ and met Gerard Clarke and asked him about a slurry tanker. He then offered me a Valtra [Valmet] on demo as well.

I didn’t really want to take it; I knew absolutely nothing about them.

“We took a 6600 at the time; we liked it. I also gave it to a neighbour and he liked it; he [then] bought a few. I put in an order for a 6400, which we still have here today.

“We went on then; in the following years we bought an 8050; then an 8150 and then went up into the T Series. We bought a T130, then a T190, a T170 and a T191. Here recently, we took [delivery of] our new T254.”

He explained: “We were used to Fiats, Fords and Masseys at the time. Basically, the Valtra could go up a hill where nothing else could go. Its holding power was fantastic – so we took a chance on it.

‘Took a chance on it’

“I did a bit of research on them over in the UK and I’d seen where a guy had one, with 16,000 hours on it, and spent £20 on repairs – so when I’d seen that I said I can’t go too far wrong here.”

James added: “We took a chance and we never regretted it. We’ve four of them here now with over 10,000 hours. The lowest hours we’ve ever done brakes at was 7,000 hours; there’s very few new tractors getting to 7,000 hours on the first set of brakes.

We’ve tractors here that are 22 or 23 years old – front-line contracting – and they just stay going. I know of Valtras with 22,000 and 25,000 hours.

He went on to explain what jobs the new T254 will tackle – including providing the muscle for a Pottinger Jumbo Combiline wagon during the silage season.

He also discussed the tractor’s fuel consumption – albeit early in its working life – and the fact that it’s his first tractor “with no gear-stick”.

He joked about the built-in calculator on the tractor’s in-cab touch-screen, saying: “You can make up your bill at the end of the day – for the farmer.”

He concluded: “The biggest problem is; I’ll probably need a few more of them now – because the guys all want to drive it instead of the older Ts! If it’s half as reliable as the 6400 has been, I’ll be more than happy.”