The top-priced heifer in the Tateetra and Rathmore Farms heifer sale has sold for €10,300 in the farms’ special sale at Carnaross Mart, Co. Meath.

The sale took place this evening, Friday, October 6, and saw huge numbers of farmers in attendance.

The top-priced heifer was Lot 75, a June 2022-born red heifer sired by Belgian Blue bull An De Beauffaux (BB4438) and its dam was a pedigree Limousin cow sired by Fieldson Alfy.

The second-highest price of the sale went to Lot 70, a July 2022 born Belgian Blue-Limousin cross heifer sired by Patissier De La Grand Rose. This heifer sold for €9,000.

The two top-priced heifers were purchased by Lucy Sheridan from Woodhouse, Dunleer, Co. Louth. Lot 75 sold for €10,300 Lot 70 sold for €9,000

The sale featured a total of 110 heifers, all from Tateetra and speaking to Agriland after the sale, Carnaross mart manager Padraig McElroy explained there was a full clearance of the 110 heifers offered in the sale.

The auctioneer on the evening was Rodney Windrum who successfully cleared all 110 lots in two hours and 10 minutes of intense bidding.

Tateetra bull sale

The success of the Tateetra and Rathmore Farms heifer sale comes following the farms’ timed online auction of 12 hybrid bulls in early August.

The timed auction took place in association with Ballyjamesfuff Co-op Mart in Co. Cavan, with bidding available on the MartEye platform.

The sale was described as hugely successful, with a top price of €5,300 and an average sale price of €2,800.

Seven of the 12 bulls on offer in the sale were sold for export with the remaining bulls being purchased by customers from across Ireland.