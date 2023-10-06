Tirlán has today (Friday, October 6) announced that it will support its suppliers in October and November with a GAIN dairy feed promotion to save €50/t on a volume of their dairy feed.

The discount offer on GAIN dairy feed will apply once the supplier reaches the threshold of 70% of the volumes of dairy feed purchased across the months of October and November 2022.

The supplier will then receive the €50/t offer on all GAIN dairy feed purchased above that threshold for October and November 2023 only, the processor said.

Tirlán said the offer is particularly designed to help autumn and liquid milk suppliers in what is a “high-cost environment”.

The discount aims to support Tirlán winter and liquid milk herds through the critical early lactation phase of milk production, while sustaining 300+ days lactation to maximise milk solids performance in spring calving herds.

Dairy feed support

Director of agri-business at Tirlán, Dr. Ailish Byrne said milk suppliers will be offered the GAIN dairy feed promotion on all dairy feed purchased in excess of 70% of October and November 2022 volumes.

“For example, if a supplier purchased 10t of GAIN dairy feed during October and November 2022. The supplier would then reach the qualifying threshold for the discount once they purchased 7t of GAIN dairy feed during October and November 2023.

“These actions are also designed to preserve on-farm milk quality in late lactation by making enhanced animal nutrition more affordable, with the resultant dairy ingredient product mix benefits and preserving farmer returns.

“As a farmer-owned co-operative we are here to support our members who have been impacted by challenging dairy market returns and inclement weather conditions, particularly in recent weeks,” she said.

Qualifying milk suppliers are encouraged to place their orders now through their local Tirlán FarmLife branch, business manager, or order online via the Tirlán FarmLife homepage. A number of terms and conditions will apply.