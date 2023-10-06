Tirlán employees are undertaking the ‘Tirlán Two Weeks Peak Challenge’ to raise funds for Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

The fundraiser will take place in two Kerry locations over a period of two days this weekend (October 6-7).

Throughout the two days, the employees will climb two peaks, one of them being Carrauntoohill which is Ireland’s highest peak, measuring 3,407ft. The other peak ranks as Ireland’s 19th highest peak, sized at 2,749ft.

According to Dr. Lisa Koep, head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) at Tirlán and one of the 70 employees taking part in the challenge, it has always been a tradition in Tirlán to raise funds for worthy causes as part of its “living proof” sustainable strategy.

The organiser of the Tirlán Two Peaks Challenge, Senan Foley, said that the team trained and worked hard to get ready for the challenge and added “all we have to do now is deliver, for everyone”.

Advertisement

Tirlán CEO, Jim Bergin, said “it is great to see so many employees coming together to raise funds for a very worthy cause”.

“The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation is a fantastic cause and the funds raised will all go to help provide in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children from birth to six years of age who have highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.”

He also added: “I’m very proud of everyone taking part and wish them a safe journey.”

Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation CEO, Carmel Doyle, speaking about the challenge said: “A massive thank you to the Tirlán team for the huge effort in taking on this Two Peak Challenge.”