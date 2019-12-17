Video: Newly-elected IFA president’s first focus will be beef sector

In his first interview as president elect of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Tim Cullinan has told AgriLand he intends to focus on resolving the current crisis in the beef sector.

Speaking to this publication after being elected as the 16th president of the IFA, Cullinan said: “We have had a crisis in the beef sector now for almost two years and what I intend on doing is resolving that beef crisis.

“It’s about getting a decent income and a decent price for beef farmers and that will be my absolute first priority,” the Co. Tipperary man stressed.

Speaking following the returning officer Richard Kennedy’s announcement that he had been elected, Cullinan said: “This issue is by no means done. This crisis is going on for a year and a half – and factories have to realise if they want a beef industry in Ireland, they will have to pay for it.”

Other priorities, he said, would be: developing a general election programme with the IFA’s demands; Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform; the CAP budget; and environmental restrictions.

Cullinan acknowledged the support he received from his local IFA branch and the wider area, describing it as “second to none”.

Concluding, he further expressed his thanks for the support he received in every branch “up and down the country”.